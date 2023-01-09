Kiefer Sutherland Series ‘Rabbit Hole’ Sets Premiere At Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland is going down a rabbit hole for his latest television series.

Paramount+ will launch Rabbit Hole, a spy drama series starring the 24 alum, on Sunday March 26.

The eight-part series will launch with two episodes and will then drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada. It will launch on Monday March 27 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

The news was revealed by Rabbit Hole showrunners, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed the pilot episode of NBC’s This Is Us, during Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation – the first session in person since 2019.

Rabbit Hole stars Sutherland as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

It also stars Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang.

Sutherland said working on the series was “as great an experience as I’ve ever had” in television. “The character was as interesting to me as the overall idea,” he added, referencing ’70s conspiracy thrillers such as Three Days of the Condor.

The series is produced by CBS Studios. Sutherland, Requa and Ficarra exec produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin.