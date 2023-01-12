Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart’ Series Refashioned As ‘Die Hart The Movie’ For Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart’s Die Hart series is being refashioned as a movie for Prime Video.

The satirical action-comedy, starring Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno, will launch worldwide on February 24 and screen in select cinemas in South Africa via distributor Empire.

The movie is a condensed version of the Hartbeat-produced series which follows Ride Along and Fatherhood star Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself, as he sets out to pivot away from being pigeon-holed as a comedy wingman to being taken seriously as an action movie star. Kevin Hart attends ‘action hero school’ run by Ron Wilcox, played by Travolta, where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

The original 10-episode series launched on Quibi in the U.S. back in 2020. Roku picked up those rights when it acquired Quibi assets and the streamer is now in production on series Die Hart 2: Die Harter, which will also star John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell.

The reimagined movie for Amazon is also directed by series director Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and written by series writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick: Chapter 1, 2 & 3).

“We truly love this movie and can’t wait to share it with our customers,” said Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video. “Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most talented entertainers and we’re so pleased to work with him and Hartbeat to be the exclusive home for this brilliant film.”

“We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature length film,” said Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s Chief Distribution Officer and Die Hart producer. “Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”