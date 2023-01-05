KCAL-TV Launches 7-Hour Morning Local Newscast, KCBS-TV To Air Double Runs Of ‘CBS Mornings’

Paramount Global’s CBS News and Stations has made changes to the morning lineups of its two Los Angeles TV stations. The independent KCAL-TV is going 0 to 7 — having been the only news station in the LA market not doing morning news, it today is launching KCAL News Morning, a seven-hour weekday morning news franchise from 4-11 AM PT.

From 6-7 AM, KCAL News Morning will be simulcast on both KCAL and KCBS-TV, the West Coast Flagship of the CBS Television Network. (The entire newscast will be available on the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel.)

Related Story Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

As KCAL is entering the morning local news game in a big way, KCBS is scaling back, dropping its 2.5-hour morning news telecasts. Instead, KCBS is focusing on national and global news coverage by adding a live broadcast of CBS Morning, from 4–6 AM PT — the first CBS station in the country to do so — while also continuing to carry the West Coast edition of the CBS News’ morning program in its longtime 7–9 AM PT time period.

The two stations have a shared newsroom, and the anchors who have been anchoring KCBS morning newscasts are set to anchor the new newscasts on KCAL (You can see a list below). Overall, the stations have added 33 employees over the past year, staffing up for the overall increase in local news morning production.

In March 1990, KCAL became the first television station in the country to launch nightly, three-hour primetime local newscasts (8-11 PM). The station most recently has been airing syndicated true crime programs and court show repeats in the morning. In addition to its local newscasts, from 4-7 AM KCBS has been airing CBS Morning News, an early national newscast produced by CBS News stations, which also won’t be carried going forward.

The anchor lineup for KCAL News Mornings:

4:00-4:30 AM Kalyna Astrinos

4:30-6:00 AM Chris Holmstrom and Marci Gonzalez

6:00-7:00 AM Marci Gonzalez and Rudabeh Shahbazi

7:00-10:00 AM Jamie Yuccas and Rudabeh Shahbazi

10:00-11:00 AM Amy Johnson