Kasey Champion Promoted To Publisher Of Deadline

Kasey Champion, previously Senior Vice President and Associate Publisher Deadline Sales, has been promoted to Publisher. She assumed the new role January 1 and reports to Deadline’s president Stacey Farish.

Champion joined Deadline in 2018 as Vice President Events & Brand Partnerships, a role in which she focused on the brand’s non-endemic revenue, building it from scratch into a million-dollar business. She added oversight of the TV and Film sales categories in January 2022.

“Kasey has been invaluable since day one of her arrival at Deadline just five years ago,” Farish said. “This promotion is well-deserved and is a no-brainer as we continue to grow our first-in-class business.”

Champion previously worked at the Los Angeles Times, where she rose from selling subscriptions to VP of national sales. In that role, her innovative campaigns generated millions in revenue and won her several sales awards. After leaving the Times, she helped launch the advertising-tech company Ads on Top in L.A. She also was director of business development at Martin Outdoor Media.