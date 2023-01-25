Kanye West Could Be Banned From Entering Australia Over Antisemitic Comments

The Kanye West backlash over his antisemitic remarks could be the reason he is denied entry into Australia. Sky News reported that the rapper was planning a trip Down Under to visit his partner’s family.

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” Minister for Education Jason Clare told Channel Nine in an interview. “I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

West, who goes by Ye, made a series of antisemitic comments in October 2022 and doubled down on his sentiments as he went on an interview tour that included Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s show and The Shop, which ultimately scrapped the episode due to the severeness of his remarks. The rapper was subsequently dropped by Adidas and other business deals.

Despite being unbanned on Twitter by Elon Musk, West was banned again after he tweeted an image with a swastika inside a Star of David.

On Tuesday, the co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Peter Wertheim, said officials “had a sympathetic hearing” about barring West from entering Australia.

“We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail in that letter,” Wertheim said.