Kamie Crawford Strikes Talent Deal With MTV Entertainment Studios As Paramount+ Unveils Cast & Trailer For ‘Are You The One?’

EXCLUSIVE: TV personality and podcast host Kamie Crawford has signed an overall talent deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. As part of her deal, she will serve as the on-air host of three original MTV unscripted series, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, and Catfish: The TV Show, which she currently co-hosts with Nev Schulman.

“As a huge fan of reality TV centered around dating and working in the relationship advice space, it’s an absolute dream to now be hosting three shows based on finding love and making lifelong connections,” said Crawford. “It’s an honor to continue working and growing with my MTV and Paramount+ family and I can’t wait to show the world a fresh, global version of two of my personal favorite shows!”

Up next for Crawford is the January 18 release of the MTV dating competition series, Are You The One? on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Season 9 will see contestants travel to Gran Canaria, Spain.

Deadline has the exclusive first trailer for Season 9 and the official cast list below.

Women

Anissa Aguilar / United States of America

Brooke Rachman / United States of America

Ciara “CC” Cortez / United States of America

Courtney Rowe / United Kingdom

Danielle Bonaparte / United States of America

Dew Anderson / Spain

Jordanne Deveaux / United States of America

Julia-Ruth Smith / New Zealand

Mijntje Lupgens / Netherlands

Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe / Ireland

Taylor Kelly / United States of America

(Left Main) Anissa Aguilar, (Top Left – Right) Brooke Rachman, Ciara “CC” Cortez, Courtney Rowe, Danielle Bonaparte, Dew Anderson (Bottom Left – Right) Jordanne Deveaux, Julia-Ruth Smith, Mijntje Lupgens, Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe, and Taylor Kelly Gerardo Valido courtesy of MTV

Men

Aqel Carson / United States of America

Brendan Mosca / Australia

Clayton Carey / Australia

Eduardo Dickson Jr. / United States of America

Hamudi Hasoon / New Zealand

Leo Svete / United States of America

Michael “Mikey” Owusu / United Kingdom

Nathan Grant / United Kingdom

Oliver “Ollie” Andersen / United Kingdom

Shamal “Samuel” Khan / United Kingdom

William Gagnon / United States of America

Gerardo Valido courtesy of MTV

In Are You The One?, viewers will see 22 recently single men and women from around the globe who were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.” Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.

The global expansion turned a new leaf last season with its U.S. edition as a sexually fluid reality dating competition show featuring coming-out moments and discoveries of sexual and gender identity.

Are You The One? is produced by ITV Netherlands. Amy Boyle and Noah Moskin executive produce, as well as Sitarah Pendelton and Diana Morelli for MTV Entertainment Studios. Matthew Parillo serves as the executive in charge.