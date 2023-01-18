Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Acquires International Sales Rights To Aussie Thriller ‘Time Addicts’

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales company Kaleidoscope Film Distribution (KFD) has acquired the international sales rights for the Australian-produced time-traveling thriller, Time Addicts.

KFD will attend the European Film Market in February, where Time Addicts will privately screen for buyers, and marketing materials will be available for review.

Written, directed, and produced by Sam Odlum, the pic was originally conceived as a short in 2020. The film’s feature-length adaptation will mark Odlum’s full-length directorial debut. The film stars Freya Tingley (Hemlock Grove, Once Upon a Time, Jersey Boys), Charles Grounds (Crazy Rich Asians, Elvis, Babyteeth), and Elise Jansen (Predestination, Underbelly).

The plot follows: In desperate debt to their volatile drug dealer, best friends, Denise and Johnny, agree to a sketchy job to pay off their last hit – breaking into a decrepit stash house to steal a bag of mysterious drugs. But whilst getting into the house may be easy, escape proves more troublesome, as the pair find themselves trapped inside with a deranged fiend. With no way out and not one to miss an opportunity, Johnny smokes the new drug and promptly travels into the past, triggering alarming new events in the future. Separated through time, Denise is left alone to confront her past, their dealer Kane’s real identity, and her very own existence.

The deal was signed by Spencer Pollard, CEO of KFD, and Alexandros Ouzas and Tessa Mansfield-Hung of Exile Entertainment.

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will release Time Addicts in the UK, with the release expected later this year, in line with a North American release and a festival launch to be announced.

Spencer Pollard, CEO of Kaleidoscope Film Distribution, said: “We’re very happy to be working with Alex and Tessa once more on Time Addicts, which we believe buyers and audiences will find a lot of fun and engaging. Added to our already strong Berlin line up we can’t wait to introduce the film to buyers next month.”

Sam Odlum added: “Inspired by Phillip K. Dick’s science fiction classics, Time Addicts blends a combination of genres to become its own entity. The film’s tone was extremely important to me and was discussed exhaustively with every creative department. Inspired by modern Korean cinema, Time Addicts walks the line between genres, switching from sci-fi to drama to dark comedy. It is a human story set in extraordinary circumstances.”