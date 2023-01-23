JuVee Productions Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal With Entertainment One

JuVee Productions, the production company owned by Viola Davis and film producer Julius Tennon, has signed a two-year, exclusive first-look television and new media deal with Entertainment One.

“Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative, and character driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for The Woman King, we are thrilled to continue our relationship with Viola, Julius, and the team at Juvee Productions,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television.

“We are excited to partner with eOne in continuing to bring both entertaining and important stories to audiences globally,” Davis and Tennon said. “This is our legacy – to create deeply and authentically while opening the door wider for the next generation. Our collaboration is one of a shared, bold vision. From the moment we met Michael Lombardo, we felt that kinetic energy of being seen.”

JuVee Productions is an artist driven, Los Angeles-based production company that develops and produces independent film, television, theater, VR, and digital content across all spaces of narrative entertainment. JuVee Productions seeks to produce economical yet premium, sophisticated, and character-driven stories.

JuVee also previously sold projects to ABC, HBO, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, USA, TV One, Food Network and Bravo. The company is represented by CAA and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman Clark.