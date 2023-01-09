A3’s Justin Baxter Joins Vault Entertainment As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran talent agent Justin Baxter is leaving A3 after 17 years to segue into management and join Vault Entertainment, the management/production company launched three years ago by Adam Griffin. He starts today.

During his tenure at A3 and its predecessor Abrams Artists Agency, Baxter was a partner and served as VP as well as head and co-head of the Los Angeles talent division. Most of his clients are expected to join him at Vault in his new role as manager.

“Justin Baxter has been integral to A3’s continued growth and success,” said Brian Cho, President of A3 Artists Agency. “A true champion for his clients, Justin played a pivotal role in shaping the talent division and promoting a culture based on collaboration. We look forward to our continued partnership with him, Adam and the entire Vault Entertainment team.”

Rosy Cordero contributed to this report.