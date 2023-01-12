Julianne Moore Confesses She Grappled With Her Red Hair And Freckles Image Growing Up

Julianne Moore is an Academy Award winner. But before that, she still had to endure barbs about how she looked.

Out promoting her new film, When You Finish Saving the World, Moore recalled a moment earlier in her career.

“Someone in the film industry said to me, ‘You should try to look prettier.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can,’” Moore told The Times UK. “Obviously, ours is a business where there is some physicality involved. But beauty and prettiness are subjective.”

Being part of a small segment of the population fed into insecurities.

“My red hair made me feel like an outsider growing up. Redheads are two percent of the global population. Nobody wants to feel like they’re in the minority, particularly as a young child. Now, I feel very identified with my hair and freckles. But there’s still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde.”

When You Finish Saving the World is directed by Jesse Eisenberg, co-star’s Finn Wolfhard, and releases from A24 on January 20.