Judd Apatow Set To Host DGA Awards – Again

Judd Apatow will return to host the DGA Awards, whose 75th anniversary edition will be held February 18 at The Beverly Hilton. This marks his fourth time hosting the gala, having handled the job in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

“I am so honored to host the DGA Awards for the fourth time. If I was ever nominated, I would stop,” Apatow quipped. And though he’s never received an awards nom from the DGA, he did win a pair of CableACE Awards back in the 1990s — and three Emmys since.

“I’m thrilled that we landed Judd for this special anniversary DGA Awards show 75 years in the making. Never underestimate the power of a Chipotle gift card,” joked DGA Awards Chair Beth McCarthy-Miller. “Judd’s a comedy genius that can be counted upon to keep things moving – and as host, he doesn’t have to worry about getting played off the stage.”

Apatow’s many writing, producing and/or directing credits include The 40 Year Old Virgin, The King of Staten Island, Knocked Up, This Is 40, The Big Sick, The King of Staten Island and last year’s George Carlin’s American Dream, along with TV’s Girls and The Larry Sanders Show. The DGA called him “one of the most prolific comedic minds in the industry.”

