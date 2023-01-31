Johnny Knoxville On ‘Reboot’ Cancellation: “Pretty Unbelievable”

Johnny Knoxville has taken to social media to share his frustration over the cancellation of his critically acclaimed Hulu comedy series Reboot.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a Critics Choice Award @hulu has failed to pick up Reboot even for a second season. Pretty unbelievable,” Knoxville wrote on Instagram Monday night, next to a cast photo.

Thanking series creator Steve Levitan and cast “for allowing me to be part of this show,” which he says “has been one of the great highlights of my life,” Knoxville expressed some optimism. “It’s not over yet though, as we tend to shop it around and hopefully it will find a home with a studio who believes in and knows how to properly support a new show as it continues to grow,” Knoxville wrote.

Hulu confirmed Monday it would not renew the comedy series for a second season, but as Deadline reported, Levitan hopes to shop it elsewhere. We hear that another streamer has asked to read scripts from season two of the 20th TV comedy.

The single-camera comedy followed execs at Hulu (yes, Hulu) who decide to reboot a family comedy from the 2000s. Actors from the original return to reprise their roles for the reboot, and “deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” according to the logline.

In addition to Knoxville, the comedy series starred Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer, along with Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu and Paul Reiser.