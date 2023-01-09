Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News As Legal Analyst

Camille Vasquez, who gained notoriety as one of Johnny Depp’s lawyers in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, has joined NBC News as a legal analyst.

Vasquez made her first appearance in the role on Today on Monday to offer analysis on Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges of stabbing four University of Idaho students.

Vasquez and Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick were lead attorneys for Depp, in a case that drew national attention, in part because the daily proceedings over the spring and summer were televised.

Vasquez is partner in her firm’s litigation & arbitration practice group and co-chair of the brand & reputation management group.

Camille Vasquez Brown Rudnick

Last month, the sides in the case announced a settlement. Deadline reported that Heard would pay $1 million to Depp, and he planned to donate the sum to charities.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages by jury in the case, although the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000. The jurors also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim.

In a statement announcing the settlement, Heard said that she had “exhausted almost all of my resources” in the litigation.

“I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder,” she wrote on Instagram.