John Cusack Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: John Cusack has signed with APA for representation after less than half a year with Gersh.

The signing of the iconic actor, writer and producer continues the agency’s momentum under the leadership of President Jim Osborne and Head of Global Talent Andrew Rogers, who came to APA from ICM Partners after the latter’s acquisition by CAA. APA has, in the last month alone, signed such notable talents as William H. Macy, Maria Bello, Donnie Yen and Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson. Big signings in the second half of 2022 included Regina Hall, Ken Jeong, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Maron, Michael Rainey Jr., Russell Hornsby and Michael Cera.

Cusack is a Golden Globe, WGA and BAFTA Award nominee who over the course of around four decades, has worked with a who’s who of directors including Rob Reiner, Spike Lee, Cameron Crowe, James Mangold, Lee Daniels, Clint Eastwood, Spike Jonze, Woody Allen, David Cronenberg, Damien Chazelle, Stephen Frears, John Hughes, Terrence Malick and John Sayles, among others.

He earned his WGA and BAFTA noms for his contributions to the script of Frears’ classic High Fidelity, based on the novel by Nick Hornsby, with his Golden Globe nom recognizing his lead performance in the same film. His career has also seen him recognized with SAG and Independent Spirit Award nominations, among other accolades.

Other notable film credits for the actor include Say Anything, The Grifters, Bullets Over Broadway, Grosse Pointe Blanke, Con Air, The Thin Red Line, Being John Malkovich, Serendipity, Adaptation., Identity, Runaway Jury, Must Love Dogs, 1408, 2012, The Raven, The Paperboy, The Butler, Maps to the Stars, Love & Mercy and Chi-Raq.

Cusack has also produced titles including Cell, Hot Tub Time Machine, War, Inc. and Grace Is Gone, among others in which he’s starred. His recent credits include Gillian Flynn’s Prime Video series Utopia, as well as the Western Never Grow Old and the action-thriller Pursuit. He continues to be represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLC and Wolf Kasteler.