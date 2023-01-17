‘We Were The Lucky Ones’: Ido Samuel and Lihi Kornowski Join Hulu Series With Joey King & Logan Lerman, Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Ido Samuel (Fill The Void) and Lihi Kornowski (Crimes Of The Future) are the latest to join Hulu Originals limited series We Were The Lucky Ones in recurring roles.

Already announced for the drama, which is now filming, are Joey King, Logan Lerman, Robin Weigert, Michael Aloni, Henry Lloyd Hughes, Hadas Yaron and Lior Ashkenazi.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s well-received novel, the series is inspired by the true story of a Jewish family which was separated at the start of World War II but is determined to survive and reunite.

Samuel will plays Isaac. A loyal friend, he tries to help Mila (Yaron) and her young daughter Felicia escape the ghetto, but his effectiveness—and his relationship with the Kurc family—is painfully tested by his role in the Jewish Police. Kornowski will play Eliska. Young, wealthy and beautiful, she meets Addy (Lerman) on a ship carrying refugees attempting to escape the Nazis.

The limited series is executive-produced and written by Erica Lipez (The Morning Show), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon) is directing and executive-produces along with Jennifer Todd who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch will executive produce and Hunter will co-executive produce.

Samuel recently shot movie Tehran and is best known for hit Israeli film Fill The Void. His TV credits include series Transparent and Ben-Dod Sheli.

Kornowski is known for Apple TV+ Israeli series Losing Alice and David Cronenberg’s recent sci-fi thriller Crimes Of The Future. TV credits include Red Skies, created by Ron Leshem, and False Flags, and she starred in Israeli movie The Burglar.

Samuel is repped by Valerie McCaffrey at McCaffrey Talent Management. Kornowski is repped by CAA, Perry Kafri Agency, Gang Tyre and Grandview.