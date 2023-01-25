Joe Sugg, Caspar Lee And IMG’s Margravine Launches U.S. Base And Rebrands As MVE

The UK’s Magravine is branching out into the U.S. The play comes as the management agency undergoes a major rebrand.

Going forwards, the company co-founded by IMG and YouTube stars Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee will be known as MVE. A new company logo has also been created.

The American arm will be called MVE US, and running it will be former Insanity Group execs Dean Ondrus Coulsom and Claudia Parrinello, who have been hired as Senior Vice Presidents. In the UK, Olivia Russo has been upped to General Manager.

The MVE US roster will include fashion influencer Delaney Childs, Are You the One star Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam in LA and Canadian LGBTQ+ content creator Myles Sexton. The unit will focus on finding new talent to guide in the digital space.

Coulson, who has worked in talent management for 13 years and overseen the likes of British group N-Dubz, was most recently part of Insanity Group’s Los Angeles officer. He specializes in social media management and has brokered deals between global brands and influencers like Nina Dobrev.

Parrinello has spent the last five years at Insanity, identifying talent in the UK and U.S. She has also worked at film firm Cross Creek Pictures.

“It was always our plan to open in Los Angeles and create a cross-Atlantic, exemplary service for our clients,” said MVE Managing Director Joshua Brandon. “With Dean and Claudia’s leadership, alongside Olivia’s well-deserved promotion in London, we are very much looking forward to this next phase of growth for the company.”

For Sugg, the news comes six months after he unveiled a new production company, Final Straw Productions. BBC Studios is an investor.

A major presence on Instagram and TikTok and a Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Sugg has been pushing into media management and production. He began his online career making videos with Lee.