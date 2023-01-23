Joe Schlosser Leaves Banijay & Endemol Shine After Over Ten Years To Set Up Independent Shop

Joe Schlosser, who is EVP, Communications at Banijay Americas, is leaving the company and its various iterations after more than a decade.

The veteran comms chief is set to open his own communications shingle and will still work with a number of areas of the Banijay business.

Chelsea fan Schlosser joined Shine America as SVP, Communications in 2012 before becoming SVP, Communications for Endemol Shine North America after the merger with the Big Brother owner.

He was promoted to EVP, Communications at Banijay Americas in October 2021 after the French media group acquired Endemol Shine.

During his time there, he has overseen publicity for shows such as CBS’ Big Brother, Fox’s MasterChef, TBS’ Wipeout as well as Bravo’s Below Deck and a number of The Real Housewives shows.

He has also been in charge of all corporate, consumer and internal communications across North America and Latin America for Banijay.

Schlosser will consult with Banijay Americas and will be handling communications for The Real World producer Bunim/Murray Productions in his new venture.

Before joining Shine America, Schlosser spent 10 years with NBCUniversal in various top communications roles, including his last as SVP, NBC Entertainment Television Publicity, from November 2009 to November 2012.

Before joining NBC Entertainment, Schlosser served as SVP, Communications, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, where he worked on shows including Deal or No Deal and The Martha Stewart Show.

Schlosser began his career in communications for The Hallmark Channel after being LA Bureau Chief for TV trade Broadcasting & Cable.