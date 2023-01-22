Justice Department Seizes Additional Documents In Search Of Joe Biden’s Wilmington Home

A Justice Department search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington home resulted in the seizure of six items with classified markings, some of which were from his time in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president.

In a statement, Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer said that the DOJ took possession of handwritten notes by Biden “for further review.”

Bauer said that the Justice Department conducted the search on Friday from 9:45 AM to 10:30 PM and it “covered all working, living and storage spaces” in the home. By agreement with the DOJ, representatives from Biden’s personal legal team and the White House counsel’s office were present.

CBS News broke the story that classified documents were discovered last November at the Penn Biden Center, which served as Biden’s personal office after he left the vice presidency. Then, Biden’s representatives revealed that they had turned up additional documents with classified markings in the garage at Biden’s Wilmington home, followed by the discovery of more in an adjacent room. Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed a special counsel to investigate the handling of the documents.

With each revelation, White House reporters have pressed Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over key details, the timeline of events, and why more information was not disclosed earlier. She has repeatedly told journalists that she is limited in what she can say because of an ongoing investigation.

Yet the unanswered questions, coupled with the drip, drip, drip nature of the discovery of additional documents, has created political fallout for Biden, who is weighing whether to run for another term. Political figures on the right have been quick to compare it to a separate special counsel investigation of Donald Trump’s handling of classified material. His Mar-A-Lago residence was raided in August after months of wrangling between the DOJ and the former president’s legal team.

In his statement, Bauer defended how information has been disclosed, suggesting that Biden and his legal team have deferred to the DOJ. In the latest case, the DOJ “requested that the search not be made public in advance, in accordance with its standard procedures, and we agreed to cooperate,” he said.

Bauer said that the president’s lawyers offered to provide “prompt access” to the Wilmington home “allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice presidential records and potential classified material.”

Still unclear is why the latest documents were not discovered earlier by Biden’s own legal team.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said that Biden and the first lady were not present at the home during the search. They are spending the weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

“The president’s lawyers and the White House counsel’s office will continue to cooperate with DOJ and the special counsel to help ensure this process is conducted swiftly and efficiently,” Sauber said.

Earlier on Saturday, The New York Times and other outlets reported that Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, plans to depart his post in the coming weeks.