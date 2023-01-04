Jeremy Renner Receives Messages Of Support From Marvel Costars & Other Celebrities After Sharing Health Update

Jeremy Renner is receiving messages of support as he starts on the road to recovery following the snow-plowing accident. The Avengers star got words of encouragement from his Marvel costars as well as other celebrities concerned for his well-being.

Renner shared a photo on Instagram from the hospital where he updated everyone on his health.

“Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner shared.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth took advantage of the post to drop his well wishes saying, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Captain America star Chris Evans said, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt said, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Avengers directors The Russo Brothers replied, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

MCU star Cobie Smulders said, “Sending love your way…….”

WandaVision actor Paul Bettany replied, “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Thor director Taika Waititi said, “My brother I love you.”

Hawkeye costar Tony Dalton said, “Get well soon Big Man!”

Other celebrities also replied with inspiring messages.

Eiza González: “Love you J thinking of you.”

Jimmy Fallon: “Lotsa love out there for you bud.”

Vanessa Hudgens: “Sending so much love n healing!”

Heid Klum: “Speedy recovery.”

Steve Aoki: “Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!”

Ashley Benson: “get well soon. Praying for you.”

Georgie Flores: “Sending you love and healing. Get well soon.”

Isla Fisher: “Phew! I’m so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you.”

Orlando Bloom: “Sending prayers brah.”

Juliette Lewis: “God speed! What a miracle.”

Questlove: “Recover well Godspeed. wishing you healing & energy.”