Jeremy Renner In “Critical But Stable” Condition In Reno After Weather-Related Accident While Plowing Snow

Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson told Deadline on Sunday.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

Deadline had heard word of an accident and that Renner had been airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital. His spokesperson said his family is with him now and he is “receiving excellent care.” We will let you know more when we hear it.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner has a home in the area, near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, about 25 miles from Reno. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year’s Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties losing power as of this morning, according to the paper.

Renner scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and landed a Supporting Actor Oscar nom the next year for The Town.

Mayor of Kingstown begins its second season January 15 on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network for Par+.

Renner previously starred in Sheridan’s 2017 drama Wind River.