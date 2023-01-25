Details Of Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident Revealed In Sheriff’s Report

A redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report on the New Year’s Day snowplow accident in Nevada that severely injured actor Jeremy Renner is providing previously unknown details of the incident.

The report, obtained by CNN, indicates that Renner was driving a “Pistenbully snow groomer” to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow. At one point, the actor exited the parked tractor when the vehicle began to slide sideways. The vehicle “began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.”

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew],” the report states. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

Renner quickly attempted to climb back into the snowplow’s cab but was “immediately pulled under the left side track.”

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues,” the report reads, “it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The report continues: “The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while [his nephew and others] rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

The report adds that “impairment was not believed to be a factor in the incident.”

Renner, who plays Hawkeye on TV and in the MCU and is a two-time Oscar nominee for The Hurt Locker and The Town, has posted on social media repeatedly during his recovery since the accident, which broke 32 bones in his body. On January 21 he posted an Instagram message saying, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”