Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45

Jeremiah Green, who was a cofounder and drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has died of cancer just days after his condition was first publicly revealed. He was 45 and his death was confirmed by the band and his mother.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook.

“Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep,” the post continued.

“Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming, including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well-wishes and support.”

Green cofounded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington state in the early 1990s. The first Modest Mouse album, This is a Long Drive For Someone With Nothing To Think About, arrived in 1996, becoming something of a cult classic over the years.

Modest Mouse announced Green’s passing in an Instagram post Saturday.

“Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out,” the post read. “I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people.”

Modest Mouse has released eight albums, including “The Golden Casket” in 2021.