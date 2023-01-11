‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Elite Quiz Spinoff Ordered At ABC

The Jeopardy! cinematic universe is expanding.

ABC has ordered another primetime spinoff series – Jeopardy! Masters.

The series is an elite level iteration of the classic quiz show and will be hosted by Ken Jennings, who is one of the hosts of the daytime series alongside Mayim Bialik.

It will feature the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants, who will face off in a Champions League-style event to win the title of Jeopardy! Masters champion.

Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider will compete in the first series.

It is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Michael Davies is exec producer.

Jeopardy! Masters follows the launch of Celebrity Jeopardy!, hosted by Bialik, another primetime iteration of the game show.

That 13-part series, which features 27 celebrities including Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Constance Wu and Simu Liu, launched in September and is running through January 2023.

The masters tournament was one of a number of spinoffs mooted in a New York Times piece about the expanding universe since Davies took over last year. Other ideas include spinoffs for sports and pop culture trivia as well as a tournament for librarians.