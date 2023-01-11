Jennifer Hudson & Sherri Shepherd Syndicated Talk Shows Renewed By Fox Television Stations

Freshman syndicated daytime talkers The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri Shepherd’s Sherri both will be back for new seasons. The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season and Sherri has been picked up for two more years through the 2024-25 season. Both shows are anchored by Fox Television Stations.

The Jennifer Hudson Show features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

Hearst Television, along with other station partners, also renewed the show for season two, which covers more than 60% of the country together with Fox.

Hosted by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted as the 2022-23 season’s #1 new first-run series for the premiere week of September 12 with households and total viewers and is said to be averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, The Jennifer Hudson Show is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer.

Currently cleared in 98 percent of the U.S, including Cox, Sinclair and Nexstar broadcast groups, Sherri, the #1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, originates from New York’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience. In the weekday show, Shepherd offers her comedic take on the day’s entertainment news, pop culture and trending topics, along with celebrity and human interest interviews.

Shepherd’s Sherri took over the Fox O&O time slots of The Wendy Williams Show, which aired its final episode on June 17, 2022.

David Perler (The Wendy Williams Show) executive produces and serves as showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray also executive produce, with Suzanne Bass, Joelle Dawson and Fernita Wynn serving as co-executive producers.