Jennifer Coolidge Is Hasty Pudding’s 2023 Woman of the Year

‘American Primeval’: Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, More Cast In Netflix Limited Series

The White Lotus star and recent Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Coolidge continues her winning streak: Harvard-based Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named her the recipient of its 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

The Pudding cited “her iconic performances in The White Lotus, The Watcher, Legally Blonde, and American Pie among countless others,” and called her “a truly unique and impactful presence in the world of entertainment.”

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde,” said Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin about the Boston-born actor. “Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding. We know she’ll fit right into the Pudding’s musical spectacular, though she’ll still have to earn her Pudding Pot on stage.”

The Woman of the Year Award is the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ oldest honor, bestowed annually on performers who have made “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year Award past recipients include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and, most recently, Jennifer Garner.

The Woman of the Year event will begin at 1:45 pm/ET on February 4, when Coolidge will lead a parade through the streets of Harvard Square. Following the parade, the Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a celebratory roast for Coolidge at 7:00 pm/ET, after which she will be presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Hasty Pudding’s historic home in Harvard Square.

Coolidge will next be seen starring in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding
opposite Jennifer Lopez.

