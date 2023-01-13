Jennie Gow Suffers “Serious” Stroke; BBC & ‘Drive To Survive’ Presenter Says Speech Impacted

Jennie Gow, the BBC Formula One reporter and contributor to Netflix hit Drive To Survive, has said that she has suffered a “serious” stroke.

In a statement on Twitter, Gow said she had been quiet on social media in recent weeks because of the medical incident, which she said had affected her speech.

The 45-year-old presenter said she was “desperate to make a full recovery and return to work” but that the process may take some time. She thanked her medical team, as well as family and friends.

Gow has presented motorsport for the BBC since 2010, joining the British broadcaster from Sky Sports to host MotoGP. She has been a pit lane reporter for 5 Live, the BBC radio station, since 2012.

The journalist has appeared in the past two seasons of Drive To Survive and has been plugging Season 5 of the Netflix show, which drops on February 24.

Gow’s Twitter message prompted a flood of well wishes. “Jennie, so desperately sorry to read this and sending all my love and strength. You WILL get through this but take all the time you need,” said fellow F1 presenter Laura Winter.

McLaren F1 tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jennie. The entire team sends their love and strength as we look forward to seeing you back in the paddock.”