Jenna Bush Hager & UIS To Adapt Jessica George Debut ‘Maame’ For TV

Jenna Bush Hager’s Thousand Voices and Universal International Studios are developing Jessica George’s debut novel Maame into a TV series.

The book was released today in the U.S. and was Today with Hoda & Jenna host Bush Hager’s February pick for her monthly #ReadWithJenna.

The novel centers on Maddie, whose life in London involves being primary caretaker for her father, who has advanced stage Parkinson’s, and dealing with her nightmare boss. When her mum returns from her latest trip to Ghana, the self-acknowledged late bloomer leaps at the chance to get out of the family home and start living.

George will co-adapt the TV version with Everthing I Know About Love scribe Yemi Oyefuwa.

The adaptation is the second to come from Bush Hager’s deal with UIS, which was struck a year ago and has also spawned a version of Kirk Wallace Johnson’s The Feather Thief. In a separate deal with Universal Content Production, she is working on The Many Daughters of Afong Moy and The Cloisters.

“When I first read Maame, Jessica’s voice leapt off the page,” she said. “Maddie is a character so singular and unique.”

UIS President Beatrice Springborn said “Jenna’s eye for incredible stories and Jessica’s moving debut novel” have “all the elements for a wonderful series.”