Jeffrey Dean Morgan Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and producer Jeffrey Dean Morgan, best known for his roles on AMC’s The Walking Dead, CW’s Supernatural, and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, has signed with Anonymous Content.

Morgan can be seen in the recently concluded 11th and final season of the hit AMC series, The Walking Dead, portraying the infamous antagonist, “Negan.” He joined the series in Season 6.

Up next, Morgan will reprise the role in the upcoming spin-off series Dead City. Along with Lauren Cohan reprising her role as “Maggie,” Dead City will follow the pair through post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Morgan and Cohan also serve as Executive Producers on the series that is set to premiere in April 2023 on AMC.

Morgan will also be joining the cast of the highly anticipated upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s hit series The Boys.

On the film side, recent credits include Warner Brother’s Rampage directed by Brad Peyton, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris; Walkaway Joe alongside David Strathairn and directed by Tom Wright; The Postcard Killings alongside Famke Janssen and directed by Danis Tanovic; and the horror feature The Unholy based on the best-selling James Herbert novel Shrine.

Additional film credits include Peace, Love & Misunderstanding; P.S. I Love You; The Possession; Red Dawn, the reboot of the 1984 action movie; The Losers, a film adaptation of DC-Vertigo’s comic book series.

On the TV side, in 2005 and 2006, Morgan performed three concurrent recurring roles – on the CW series Supernatural as “John Winchester”, on the ABC hit series Grey’s Anatomy as transplant patient “Denny Duquette” and on Showtime’s award-winning comedy series, Weeds as “Judah Botwin.”

Additional credits include The Good Wife (CBS); Magic City (Starz); Extant (CBS); Texas Rising (History Channel); and Zack Snyder’s Watchmen. He also produced and hosted the AMC talk show Friday Night in with The Morgans, alongside his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan, which premiered in April 2020 and was filmed at home during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morgan continues to be represented by UTA and Stuart Rosenthal at GGSSC.