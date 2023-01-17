Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday.

After graduating from Northwestern University in 2003, Shuter moved to Los Angeles, where he co-founded Gain Enterprises, through which he and co-founder Dan Viney helped develop motion comics technology at a time when smartphones were becoming ubiquitous and studios began developing content for mobile devices.

Motion comics, also called animated comics, combine elements of print comic books and animation, with individual comic panels depicted along with voice acting, sound effects and sometimes additional animation.

Through Gain and his other ventures, Shuter wrote, directed, produced and composed music for motion comics series for Viacom and MTV, and developed projects for Fox, Disney, and Universal Pictures. His credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 8 Motion Comic, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper, and an adaptation of Invincible, based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker.

Shuter was represented by WME.

