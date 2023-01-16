Jeff Bridges Pays Tribute To His Family,  Peter Bogdanovich And Beautiful “Lifetime” Of “Telling Stories”

Jeff Bridges accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his staggering 70-year career in Hollywood at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Upon his arrival on stage, Bridges jokingly channeled his iconic character, the Dude from The Big Lebowski before launching into a heartfelt tribute to his esteemed parents, Lloyd Bridges and Dorothy Bridges “If I was the Dude from The Big Lebowski, he would say, ‘This is just like, your opinion, man.’” said Bridges. “Today is my dad’s birthday. I wouldn’t be up here without my dad, he’s the reason I’m up here. I can remember loving him so much. And as a kid, I said ‘I’m not sure if I want to be an actor’. [And my dad] goes, ‘What are you talking about? Don’t be ridiculous. Be an actor. You’re going to get to tell all these wonderful stories, from all these different perspectives of people that are alive. My mother… she was the best actor of the bunch. [They were] so supportive.”

Bridges, in awe of his long career in movies, also reflected on his work with Peter Bogdanovich in 1971’s The Last Picture Show and 1991’s Picture This, calling him a man who was very “influential” in his “life and career”. Bridges added “Telling stories, that’s the privilege. That we get to do [as actors.] We get to see some wonderful lines…we can make something beautiful.”

Bridges currently stars in FX’s drama series The Old Man, and is also a past Critics Choice Awards winner for his performance in the 2009 film Crazy Heart, which also garnered him an Oscar win for Best Actor in a Leading Role.