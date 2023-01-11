You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

DirecTV Sets Layoffs Of Hundreds Of Workers, Citing “Secular Decline” Of Pay-TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

California Pols Urge Ari Emanuel To Remove Dana White; UFC Boss Says His Exit Would Hurt Everyone But Him
Read the full story

Jeff Beck Mourned By Rock’s Greats, Hailed As A Master Of His Craft In Reactions

By Bruce Haring, Greg Evans

Jeff Beck Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Jeff Beck was one of the most iconic rock guitarists of all-time, and that status was proven by the many emotional reactions from his peers in the music industry.

The long list of tributes to Beck came from the greats who played with or were contemporaries of Beck, all delivering heartfelt salutes to one of the greatest guitarists of them all. Beck was working to the end, befitting a legend, and the shock at his sudden passing could be felt in the public messages.

A few of the early reactions:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad