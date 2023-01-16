Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jeff Bridges Pays Tribute To His Family,  Peter Bogdanovich And Beautiful “Lifetime” Of “Telling Stories”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards: Complete Winners List
Read the full story

Critics Choice Award Winner Jean Smart Misses Ceremony After Testing Positive For Covid

Jean Smart
Karen Ballard/HBO

Jean Smart tonight won her second straight Critics Choice Award for her starring role in HBO Max’s Hacks. She was not on hand to accept the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series because the five-time Emmy winner had tested positive for Covid, a rep for Smart confirmed to Deadline.

As Deadline reported earlier today, Critics Choice was the first major awards event of 2023 to require a Covid test. The move sidelined a number of nominees and presenters who had planned to attend, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Related Story

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards – Complete Winners List

In Hacks, which has been renewed for a third season, Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary — and caustic — comedian who is fighting to stay relevant as she ages. In Season 2, Vance left Las Vegas to take her stand-up act on the road, along with her young writer Ava, played by Hannah Einbinder.

RELATED: Critics Choice Awards Photos: Live From The Red Carpet and Gala Ceremony

Jean, who attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, has also won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Hacks.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad