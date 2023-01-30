Jason Bateman On The Case To Direct ‘The Pinkerton’ For Warner Bros & Bad Robot

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Bateman is set to direct The Pinkerton, a supernatural revenge-western hybrid that Warner Bros. and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot acquired two years ago. Pic was sold as a spec by F9’s Daniel Casey.

It was the first original film project for Bad Robot since Warner Bros signed a big deal with the producer. Bateman and Michael Costigan will be exec producers. Bad Robot’s Abrams and Hannah Minghella are the producers.

The Pinkertons were a private security guard and detective agency established in the U.S. by Scotsman Allan Pinkerton in 1850. Pinkerton became famous when he claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate president-elect Abraham Lincoln, who later hired Pinkerton agents for his personal security during the Civil War.

Bateman made his feature directing debut on Bad Words and followed with The Family Fang, and won an Emmy and two SAG Awards for directing episodes of Ozark, to go with the two Emmys he won for Best Actor on that superb series.

He’s repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management + Media.