‘Top Boy’s Jasmine Jobson To Lead ITVX Drama ‘Platform 7’

Jasmine Jobson, who plays tough street soldier Jaq in Netflix’s Top Boy, has been cast as the lead of ITVX psychological drama series Platform 7.

The series has been shooting in the north of England for several months. It follows Jobson as Lisa, who after a witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the traumatic event.

Jobson’s star has been rising through her Top Boy role, which landed her a BAFTA nomination. She has also appeared in BBC One’s Noughts and Crosses. Toby Regbo (Chivalry, A Discovery of Witches), Yaamin Chowdhury (The Lazarus Project, The Essex Serpent) and Phil Davis (Trying, Viewpoint) also star.

Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions is making Platform 7 for streamer ITVX, which gets the series premiere several months ahead of UK network ITV. Fremantle has international distribution rights.

Paula Milne is adapting the series from a novel by Louise Doughty, whose previous work Apple Tree Yard was made by ITV. Doughty is also the creative force behind Crossfire, which Dancing Ledge made for The BBC.

Dancing Ledge’s Chris Carey and Laurence Bowen and Kate Triggs are executive producers alongside, Milne and Doughty.