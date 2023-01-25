Range Signs Jarreau Carrillo, Filmmaker Behind Buzzy Sundance Short ‘The Vacation’; Will Help Expand Proof Of Concept Into Debut Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed Jarreau Carrillo, the actor-filmmaker whose new short The Vacation has generated substantial buzz on the ground at Sundance 2023.

Carrillo wrote, directed and co-stars in the film, which follows a Black man who attempts to take a vacation. It was conceived as a proof of concept for his first feature, The Last to Survive in America, which Range will now help get off the ground. Julius Pryor and Marttise Hill of Pryor Hill Productions are attached to produce.

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful to have Range’s support on my debut feature film THE LAST TO SURVIVE IN AMERICA,” Carrillo told Deadline. “Forging a partnership with a team of experienced industry representatives at this point in my career is empowering & exciting.”

Originally from Seattle and of Filipino and African American descent, Carrillo is a graduate of Morehouse College and has an MFA in Directing from NYU Tisch. His thesis short film, Strange Planet, was funded by the Spike Lee Production Fund at NYU and won Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award.

As an actor, Carrillo has appeared alongside Bridey Elliott in the comedy Fort Tilden, from Search Party creators Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, which won SXSW’s Narrative Feature Grand Jury Award in 2014.

Range Media Partners is a management and production company founded in September of 2020, which also recently signed Rachel Lambert — the director behind the buzzy Daisy Ridley vehicle Sometimes I Think About Dying, which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The project bowed in U.S. Dramatic Competition and is currently being eyed by several buyers.