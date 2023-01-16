James Cameron Teases ‘Avatar 3’ Will Introduce Fire Element & Two New Cultures

Avatar: The Way of Water is still smashing it at the box office nearing $2B worldwide and director James Cameron is already teasing the next installment in the film series.

While attending the Critics Choice Awards, Cameron stopped to talk to Deadline where he dropped some nuggets about what fans could expect from Avatar 3 revealing the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced.

“Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak,” he told Deadline.

Cameron continued spilling the tea adding, “You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

Cameron’s wife Suzy Amis jumped in and said, “You need a very secure seatbelt,” and Cameron ended by saying, “it’s a rocket sled.”

Watch Cameron talk to Deadline in the video posted below.

James Cameron confirms #Avatar 3 will include fire element and introduce us to two different cultures pic.twitter.com/XDVworoOZl — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023

Jack Champion also teased what Spider will be going through in Avatar 3.

Jack Champion teases Spider will continue to face inner turmoil in ‘Avatar 3’ pic.twitter.com/8fDG45JKf4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023

Trinity Jo Bliss also shared what she was most excited about the next installment of the film franchise.