Investment Bank Moelis & Co. Names Marcus Lollie A Managing Director In Its Media Group

Lollie Marcus Courtesy

Investment bank Moelis & Company has appointed Marcus Lollie as a managing director in its media group. He will be based in Los Angeles.

Lollie joins the company from the Canon Media Group, an investment firm where he developed and oversaw the media, entertainment and tech practice as a co-founder and managing partner. He previously spent nearly two decades in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Lollie graduated from Stanford, where he majored in economics and played on the men’s basketball team.

“We are delighted to welcome Marcus into our Media group,” Navid Mahmoodzadegan, co-founder and co-president at Moelis, said in a press release. “His focus on sports and the breadth of his transaction experience will help us support our clients’ increased activity and growing opportunities in the sector.”

Over the past year, Moelis has advised on significant sports business deals, including the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury of the NBA and WNBA, respectively, and the acquisition of Chelsea F.C. The bank has also worked with Diamond Sports Group, a regional sports network operator owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. More broadly in media and entertainment, Moelis has been involved in a range of prominent transactions. The company’s shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

