‘Interior Chinatown’: Sullivan Jones & Lisa Gilroy Join Hulu Series Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sullivan Jones and Lisa Gilroy have been cast as leads opposite Jimmy O. Yang in Interior Chinatown, a new Hulu series from creator/executive producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name, Taika Waititi and 20th Television.

Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story–and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history.

Jones and Gilroy will play Miles Turner and Sarah Green, respectively, the two lead detectives on the procedural crime show Black & White.

An expert at making flashy arrests—whenever he’s not bantering with his longtime partner Sarah Green—Turner’s seemingly perfect exterior masks someone more complex. Ambitious and hyper-competent, Green is indisputably the best detective on the force, but somehow still finds herself always fighting for the light behind Turner’s shadow.

In addition to Yang, Jones and Gilroy join previously cast leads Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennett.

Waititi will direct the pilot and executive produce. Yu will EP and serve as showrunner. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi will EP for Rideback; Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite will EP for Participant, and Garrett Basch will EP for Dive.

In features, Jones will next be seen as Muhammad Ali in George Tillman Jr. ‘s George Foreman biopic The Heart of a Lion for Sony. Recent credits include A24’s horror film False Positive and Dan Mirvish’s film, 18 1/2. In TV, Jones is a series regular on Julian Fellowes HBO’s series The Gilded Age, recurs on Tracy Oliver’s Amazon series Harlem and played Donald Glover’s therapist in the fourth season of FX’s Atlanta.

Jones, who made his Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed Slave Play, is repped by Artists & Representatives and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Canadian actress Gilroy will be featured in a season-long arc in the upcoming Netflix series, Glamorous. A two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and former Tour Company ensemble member from The Second City Toronto. Goilroy is a performer at UCB, is a member of the Groundlings Sunday Company, and was featured in 2022 New Face Characters at the Montreal JFL Comedy Festival.