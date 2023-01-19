‘Interior Chinatown’: Diana Lin, Archie Kao & Tzi Ma Join Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Diana Lin and Archie Kao have been cast in series-regular roles on Interior Chinatown, a new series in the works for Hulu from 20th Television and creator/executive producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller.

RELATED: 2022-23 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Tzi Ma also will recur in the drama that tells the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural who is trying to find his way into the larger story — and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history. Along with Wang, they join previously announced cast Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng, as well as Sullivan Jones and Lisa Gilroy.

Lin will play Lily Wu, Willis’s mother who is both his biggest fan and sharpest critic. Her credits include The Farewell, Australia Day and the Australian TV show The Family Law. She is repped by CAA and Matt Kniaz.

Kao will portray Uncle Wong, Willis’ curmudgeonly boss at the Golden Palace. Kao has held series-regular roles in Chicago P.D., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Power Rangers Lost Galaxy. He is repped by Gersh and Echelon Talent Management.

Ma plays Joe Wu, Willis’ father who, as a former wing chun master, once ran the most prestigious martial arts school in Chinatown. Ma’s credits include Netflix’s Tigertail and the CW’s Kung Fu; he is repped by BRS Gage Agency and Echelon.

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct the pilot for Interior Chinatown and executive produce. Yu will EP and serve as showrunner, while Rideback, Participant and Dive are exec producing. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi will EP for Rideback; Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite will EP for Participant, and Garrett Basch will EP for Dive.