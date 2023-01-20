‘Insecure’: Issa Rae’s HBO Series To Get Run On OWN

HBO’s Emmy Award-winning comedy Insecure, starring series’ co-creator Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, will begin airing two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday night on OWN. It premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/ PT with the show’s pilot episode titled “Insecure As F**k.”

This is a rare HBO series to get an off-network run on basic cable where premium content has to be sanitized to comply with ad-supported networks’ broadcast standards for language, nudity, violence, etc.

HBO made a big push in the arena more than a decade ago when it sold edited versions of Sex and the City to TBS (and subsequently E!/Style), Curb Your Enthusiasm to TV Guide Channel, Entourage to Spike as well as The Sopranos to A&E for a blockbuster $200M deal.

There have barely been sales since then, with The Wire a rare exception, getting an off-network run on BET a couple of years ago, as the value of content exclusivity has increased in the streaming age.

Like BET, OWN caters to Black audiences, potentially giving Insecure additional exposure among Black viewers. Additionally, this marks another Warner Bros. Discovery synergy move as HBO and OWN come from the two sides of the merged company.

The Insecure episodes on OWN will be 45-minute because, despite minor cuts for content considered not suitable for basic cable, there will be commercials, which increase the running time.

From creators Rae and Larry Wilmore, Insecure explores the Black female experience through best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), as they deal with their own flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Over the course of Season 1, Issa attempts to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it, while fumbling her way through this journey.

The series also stars Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales.

Across Insecure‘s 5 season run, it earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations including a win for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series in 2020. The show took its final bow on December 26, 2021, with the episode “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!” written by Rae and directed by showrunner Prentice Penny.

The episodes airing in February are as follows.

Tuesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET/ PT – Episode #1: “Insecure as F**k”

In the wake of her 29th birthday, Issa Dee (Rae) reconsiders her dead-end relationship with Lawrence (Ellis), her live-in boyfriend. Meanwhile, Issa’s best friend, Molly (Orji), mourns her singledom and the state of her “lady parts.” Later, Issa uses an open-mic night as an excuse to reconnect with an ex. Written by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Tuesday, February 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET/ PT – Episode #2: “Messy as F**k”

After the unexpected events of the previous night, Issa tries to decide what to do about Lawrence, while sticking to her plan to embrace a bolder side of herself. Molly treats herself to a “fancy day” and goes on a promising date. Lawrence gets advice from an unexpected source. Written by Issa Rae; directed by Cecile Emeke.

Tuesday, February 14 at 9 p.m. ET/ PT – Episode #3: “Racist as F**k”

Issa and Lawrence try to move past their issues at home, as she deals with her colleagues’ doubts and he gets a reality check from a head hunter. Molly introduces Jared (Langston Kerman) to her friends and later struggles to give words of wisdom to a new summer associate at work. Written by Dayna Lynne North; directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Tuesday, February 14 at 9:45 p.m. ET/ PT – Episode #4: “Thirsty as F**k”

Although things are better than ever with Lawrence, Issa turns to Daniel (Y’lan Noel) for help during Career Day. Molly finds herself in a tough position when a partner asks her to give Rasheeda (Gail Bean) a talking-to. Facing disappointment at his new job, Lawrence bonds with a surprising confidante. Written by Laura Kittrell; directed by Kevin Bray.



Tuesday, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET/ PT – Episode #5: “Shady as F**k”

Issa searches for a way to get her open mic video taken down; Issa reconnects with Daniel; Lawrence faces questions about his future with Issa; Molly invites her “perfect guy” to a coworker’s engagement party. Written by Ben Dougan; directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Tuesday, February 21 at 9:45 p.m. ET/ PT – Episode #6: “Guilty as F**k”

Issa tries to keep things together while hiding her guilt; Lawrence gets serious about his commitment to Issa; Molly embraces a new relationship. Written by Amy Aniobi; directed by Debbie Allen.

Tuesday, February 28th at 9 p.m. ET/ PT – Episode #7: “Real as F**k”

Issa deals with drama at a work fundraiser; later, she clashes with Molly over life choices. Written by Prentice Penny; directed by Kevin Bray.

Tuesday, February 28th at 9:45pm ET/ PT – Episode #8: “Broken as F**k”

A girls’ trip finds Issa and Molly in close quarters, while Lawrence vents with his boys. Written by Issa Rae; directed by Melina Matsoukas.