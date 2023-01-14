Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie

Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below.

The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10.

In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk.

“Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?”

Jamie Payne is directing the pic from a screenplay by series creator Neil Cross. The film is billed as a continuation and reimagination of the BBC series, which cemented Elba’s status as a leading actor and scored 11 Emmy noms during its run.

The plot: A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley (who returns as Martin Schenk) co-star in the pic, which began production in November 2021.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC. Cross and Elba are producers along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment. Dan Finlay is exec producing for Chernin Entertainment, along with Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier and Priscilla Parish.