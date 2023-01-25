Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of ‘Solar Opposites’

Less than one day after Adult Swim severed ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Hulu announced that it, too, will distance itself from the performer/producer who’s been accused of domestic violence.

Roiland is the co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites as well as a performer on the streamer’s animated comedy Koala Man.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” according to a statement from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals.

Solar Opposites and Koala Man are expected to continue without Roiland’s involvement.

On Tuesday, Adult Swim revealed that it would sever ties with Roiland, who co-created Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon. The hit series received a massive 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim signed long-term deals with the duo. The show, which has been renewed through Season 10, has completed six seasons, with four more to go as part of the pickup.

The title characters of Rick and Morty had been voiced by Roiland. He will be recast.

Roiland has been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney’s office. The incident in question against a Jane Doe allegedly occurred in January 2020, according to a May 2020 complaint. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2020. The semi-sealed case was kept out of the public until a hearing on January 12.

Roiland is required to attend a April 27 hearing. No trial date has been set, but Roiland could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Roiland’s attorney has insisted that his client is innocent, noting that “we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”