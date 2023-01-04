Hugh Jackman Jokingly Asks Academy Not To “Validate” His ‘Deadpool 3’ Costar Ryan Reynolds In Best Original Song Category

Hugh Jackman is starting off 2023 begging the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to “validate” his Deadpool costar Ryan Reynolds with an Oscar nomination.

“Hey everybody. It’s 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year but recent events have made that impossible,” Jackman said in an Instagram video he shared.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved Spirited, it’s a great movie, we had a blast and the entire family watched it. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]. Obviously, I did The Greatest Showman with Benji [Pasek] and Justin [Paul], they’re incredible and I loved their music. And ‘Good Afternoon,’ by the way, the song ‘Good Afternoon’? I laughed the entire way through, it is absolutely brilliant. However, just heard the Academy have shortlisted ‘Good Afternoon’ in the best song category.”

Jackman continued, “Now, Ryan Reynolds, getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. It would, I mean I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. And trust me, it would be impossible, it’d be a problem. So just to recap, love Spirited and love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj and Justin. Please, please from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please.”

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited was recently shortlisted to score a nod from the Academy. The song was written by Pasek and Paul, who Jackman worked with on The Greatest Showman. Jackman is obviously joking about not wanting the song to score a nod and even if it scores one, Reynolds would not be nominated, the writers would receive the nomination.

Jackman’s most likely intention is to bring awareness to the song to help out his friends as nomination voting begins. Furthermore, the actor would be in violation of AMPAS campaign rules if he told voters not to vote for another movie.

The Academy will unveil the Oscar nominations on January 24.

Watch Jackman’s video below.