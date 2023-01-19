Hollywood Partnership Opens New Center In Entertainment District, Focus On Cleaning, Safety, Hospitality

The nonprofit Hollywood Partnership is opening a community dispatch center later this month. The goal is to focus on the entertainment district’s safety, cleaning, and hospitality. The organization services an area stretching from Hollywood Blvd. to La Brea, down to Sunset and the Hollywood 101 Freeway.

The new center will be located at 6562 Hollywood Blvd. The center will use three teams of “ambassadors,” who will proactively monitor the district day and night, cleaning out trash cans, removing waste and graffiti, pressure washing sidewalks, providing safety response for non-emergency issues, and offer guidance and directions to help visitors easily navigate their way through the district.

“The Hollywood Partnership Board of Directors is dedicated to operating the most impactful services possible,” said The Hollywood Partnership Board Chair, Katie Ullman Zandona. “The HPCDC will provide our stakeholders with quick and easy access to clean, safe, and hospitality services and will dramatically increase our eyes and ears on the street. This is the next big step for The Hollywood Partnership, and we look forward to creating a better Hollywood for everyone.”

In addition to its daily services, this unique facility will also serve as a joint operations hub, in partnership with Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit social enterprise that engages with situations where extreme poverty meets homelessness, mental illness, and addiction, and Hollywood 4WRD, a coalition of local service agencies who work to end homelessness in greater Hollywood, to actively connect unhoused and unwell individuals on the street with the services they need most.

“For the first time in Hollywood, we are bringing together various resources to create a holistic and meaningful approach to make real change in the public realm,” said Kathleen Rawson, The Hollywood Partnership’s CEO. “Hollywood is home to teams of incredible individuals and organizations who are dedicated to this community and focus their energy on finding solutions for our most challenging issues. We can make a greater impact by working together. Through our HPCDC partnerships, we now have a means of directly connecting these members of our community with advocates and services. When a call comes into our center, we can immediately dispatch one of our social service providers.

To contact the Hollywood Partnership Community Dispatch Center, dial 1-833-HLYWOOD (459-9663). For more information about The Hollywood Partnership or the new community dispatch center, visit www.HollywoodPartnership.com.