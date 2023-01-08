Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

50 Cent Says Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ TV Show Adaptation Is “In Motion”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Hollywood Mourns ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own

Adam Rich
Everett Collection

Hollywood awoke today to the sad news that Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich was gone too soon at age 54.

Mourners posted about the hairstyle that launched a thousand imitators and how he was a TV presence in their childhood. But those who knew him best also focused on his kindness and caring in his adult years, even as he struggled to overcome various issues in his life.

Particularly notable was the outpouring from fellow child stars of his vintage, who perhaps knew all too well about what massive early attention can do to the rest of your life.

A few of the early reactions:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad