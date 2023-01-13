You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘History Of The World, Part II’: Hulu Drops Official Trailer For Mel Brooks Sequel Series

It’s the long, anticipated follow-up!

Mel Brooks takes over the introductory duties in the official trailer for Hulu’s History of the World, Part II, the sequel to his seminal film History of the World, Part I.

The 8-episode comedy series that stars Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz premieres March 6 with two episodes. Two new episodes will then drop daily, with the finale planned for March 9.

“A landmark four-night event!” the trailer declares. Each episode will feature a variety of sketches that take viewers through different periods of human history. 

Additional cast includes Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny  DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts and Tyler James Williams.

Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith are executive producers. Alice Mathias, David Stassen, Nick Kroll and Lance Bangs directed the 8-episode season.

History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

