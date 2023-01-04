‘History Of The World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First-Look Images From Series Sequel To Mel Brooks Film

From left: Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz in 'History of the World Part II'

Hulu is offering up a first look of History of the World, Part II, the sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film History of the World: Part I from 1981. It will premiere this spring.

Each episode features a variety of sketches that will take viewers through different periods of human history. It stars Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz. Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith.

History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

Ike Barinholtz as Leon Trotsky (Hulu)

Nick Kroll as Schmuck Mudman (Hulu)