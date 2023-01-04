Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ari Emanuel’s Conundrum: What To Do After UFC Chief Caught On Video Slapping Wife

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘History Of The World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First-Look Images From Series Sequel To Mel Brooks Film

Episode 101 -- General Grant heads out in search of a drink; After the Russian Tsar is executed, Schmuck Mudman and his family head to Moscow; Shakespeare's Writers Room; Invention of Fire; The REAL Kama Sutra. Commentator (
From left: Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz in 'History of the World Part II' Hulu

Hulu is offering up a first look of History of the World, Part II, the sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film History of the World: Part I from 1981. It will premiere this spring.

Each episode features a variety of sketches that will take viewers through different periods of human history. It stars Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz. Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith.

History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

Ike Barinholtz as Leon Trotsky (Hulu)
Nick Kroll as Schmuck Mudman (Hulu)
Wanda Sykes, center, as Shirley Chisholm (Hulu)

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

7 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad