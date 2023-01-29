Hilary Duff Is “Optimistic” That The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Could Still Happen

One of the shows that Disney+ planned on reviving from the Disney Channel was Lizzie McGuire and Hilary Duff had signed up to star in it. The streamer had fans excited to see what Lizzie and her animated alter ego were up to after all these years.

However, things took a steep turn when the creator of the series Terri Minsky exited the reboot. Later that year, Duff said that the series was scrapped and not moving forward.

When the How I Met Your Father star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Duff if she would still consider doing the Lizzie McGuire revival if “it lived up to her vision.”

“Of course,” she said.

Hesitant to answer Cohen about “the main sticking point” for the show not getting picked up, she said, “Disney+ was very new and I think they were figuring out their… and we were figuring out our… and I am optimistic.”

Watch the moment in the video posted below.

Creative differences between Duff and Disney+ executives were what halted the revival. Duff wanted to make a more adult version of Lizzie McGuire to reflect her age while the streamer wanted to keep it as family-friendly as possible.

Back in 2000, Disney+ announced that the Love, Simon spinoff series, Love, Victor, would not be premiering on the streamer (where it was originally developed) but instead would go to Hulu in the U.S. Duff publicly stated that this is an option she would’ve wanted for the former Disney Channel sitcom.

“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again,” Duff wrote.

She also said, “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

Duff is still in the Disney family starring in How I Met Your Father on Hulu.