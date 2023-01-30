Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 Grammys On CBS

Harry Styles is the newest performer confirmed to take the stage live at the Grammys 2023. The announcement was made during the AFC Championship Game on CBS where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals to see who would make it to the Super Bowl.

Styles joins confirmed performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The gala will air live on the eye network from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform.

The former One Direction member is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).

Bad Bunny is up for three nominations: Album of the Year (“Un Verano Sin Ti”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”) and Best Música Urbana Album (“Un Verano Sin Ti”). Blige is nominated for six including Record of the Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”) and Album of the Year. Carlile is nominated in seven categories that include Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Combs is up for three awards, Lacy for four and Lizzo is up for five trophies.

The Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner.