Harold Morgenstern Joins Allen Media Group As President Of Direct Advertising Sales & Partnerships

Harold Morgenstern is joining Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) as President of Direct Advertising Sales & Partnerships.

Morgenstern will oversee all direct digital advertising sales, brand sponsorships, and revenue partnerships for the AMG free-streaming AVOD services.

“Allen Media Group celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and the addition of veteran ad sales executive Harold Morgenstern to our ad sales team will enhance the aggressive campaign to grow Allen Media Digital,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Harold will play a vital role in leading our rapidly expanding digital ad sales team worldwide as we execute on the growing number of advertising, branding and partnership opportunities.”

Morgenstern joins AMG from his most recent position as Chief Revenue Officer of the streaming media service and client–server media player platform Plex, where he oversaw global revenue generation in over 190 countries inclusive of programmatic and direct ad sales, content development, ad operations, ad sales marketing, ad tech and product organizations.

Prior to Plex, Morgenstern also held positions at Pluto TV/Paramount+, Discovery and ESPN.com.

“As massive growth continues within ad-supported digital and streaming platforms, I am excited to join Byron Allen and the Allen Media Group team,” said Harold Morgenstern, President of Direct Advertising Sales & Partnerships. “Better than any company I have ever seen, the Allen Media Digital portfolio is extremely well-positioned for exponential global growth.”

Morgenstern will be based at the AMG offices in New York City.